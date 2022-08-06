Johnny Depp returns to adventure in ‘Sea of ​​Dawn’

In 35 years of career, Johnny Depp has given life to such iconic characters as Edward Scissorhands, the Mad Hatter of Alice in Wonderland or, out of universe burtonian, a certain uncatalogable pirate named Jack Sparrow It even earned him an Oscar nomination.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, the last installment of the successful Disney saga, reached the international box office five years ago, and although there were plans for a sixth installment, the studio decided to end its collaboration with Depp after the accusations of mistreatment by Amber Heard.

Now, after the favorable verdict for Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard, the actor has returned to the screen with the short Adventurer’s Game belonging to sea ​​of ​​dawn, a mobile video game in which he gives life to an adventurer just as eccentric as Sparrow. At least that can be concluded from Phillip Artoosh in the following trailer:

as collected Screenrant, In the behind-the-scenes video that accompanies this preview, Depp reveals that he created this new character himself and was fully involved in the production of the video game.

Undoubtedly, many will recognize Sparrow in this collector: from his babbling to his outlandish makeup, passing through his particular clothing, it is easy to remember the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean when we see it in the clip.

Although it is not a return to the use of Depp in the industry, it is the first appearance on the screen of the interpreter after the media trial for defamation.

The exchange of accusations, in addition to affecting the career of both Depp (expelled from Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals) as de Heard (with his footage in Aquaman 2 drastically reduced), became the talk of the media and social networks in recent months. We will see what happens now with his professional future.

