Johnny Depp explained to Christina Ricci the meaning of gay when she was a child

At the age of 9 Christina Ricci asked Winona Ryfer to explain to her what it means to be gay, Johnny Depp had to do it

American actress and producer Christina Ricci, assures that when she was nine years old she had a phone call with Johnny Depp who told heramong other things about the homosexuality.

In 1999 the star of “The Addams Family” shared credits, with the then girlfriend of Johnny Depp, Winona Ryderin the film “Sirens”.

“Johnny (Depp) is the person who explained homosexuality to me when I was nine years old,” Christina revealed to SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen.

Ricci’s curiosity, he said, arose after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of his first film (mermaids).

“Something was going on on set and someone wasn’t being nice to someone else. And they said, ‘oh well, he might be homophobic. And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t get what that is,’” the Emmy nominee confessed.

Christina, 9, approached Winona Ryder for an explanation. what they were talking about inside the set, but Ryder Ryder couldn’t guide her easily, so hecalled her then-boyfriend at the time, Johnny Depp, for help.

“She was like, ‘I don’t know how…’, so she put me on the phone with Johnny. And he explained it to me,” Ricci told Cohen.

As Ricci recalls, Depp explained to him in simple terms and very naturally.

“He was like, ‘That’s when a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman.'”

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder began dating in 1989 and were engaged, but their romance ended in 1993.

Christina Ricci has starred alongside Johnny Depp in several films, including: “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”, “Sleepy Hollow” and “The Man Who Cried”.

