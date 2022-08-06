Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue their lawsuit; the actor filed an appeal

YAlmost two months have passed since the jury made a decision regarding the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and the case does not seem to end. The actress’s legal team asked a few weeks ago to annul the result, which did not happen, and now the actor has started an appeal process to protect his interests.

This was stated by Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquezwho on Thursday affirmed that yes Amber Heard and his team insist on continuing with the lawsuit, they are prepared.

“Mr. Depp ended up filing his own appeal so the court could have the full record. She insists on continuing to litigate this matter, and we have to protect our client’s interest,” he said. Camille last Thursday during an interview with Gayle King on the CBS Mornings television show.

After the unanimous decision made by seven jurors, it was determined that Amber should pay 10 million dollars to Depp for damages, and the attorney asserted that if the Aquaman actress and her team hadn’t appealed, they wouldn’t have either.

“If Heard hadn’t appealed, they wouldn’t have appealed either. We’re just hoping that the court will uphold the verdict, which we believe was the correct verdict, and allow both sides to move forward,” he added.

In Depp’s team they trust that the verdict will stand

A spokesman for heard had upheld the appeal because they believed “the court made errors that prevented a fair and equitable verdict consistent with the First Amendment. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” but the trial team Depp responded that the jury had heard extensive evidence from the six-week trial “and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, on multiple counts. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.” “.

A few days ago, Amber Heard filed for bankruptcy and does not have the resources to pay her debt, which is why she seeks annulment of the trial.