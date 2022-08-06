Johnny Depp Accused of Giving Ellen Barkin Drugs Before They Had Sex

Another bombshell has appeared in the recently unsealed documents from the defamation trial of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard.

While Kate Moss testified during the trial that Johnny was never violent towards her during their affair, Ellen Barkin, who briefly dated the actor in the 1990s, alleged in a statement that Depp was jealous, controlling, violent and a heavy drinker.

Barkin testified against the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in November 2019 and she had also claimed that Johnny drugged her before they had sex.

“He came up to me in my living room, sat me on his lap, and was like, ‘Oh, come on, Ellen,’ or whatever. I protested a bit and then not too much. And that was. He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to fuck, “he said.

Ellen further said that “there was always an air of violence around her” and “just a lot of yelling.” She added that he could be “charming” in the early stages of their relationship. “He was caring and seemed like someone who cared for the people around him.”

“He’s a yeller, he’s verbally abusive. And those things that you can see, ”he added later.

Some of the footage was used earlier this year during Depp’s libel trial against the ‘Aquaman’ star, but others were revealed as part of recently released pre-trial documents.

Such was the case with a 2016 text exchange between Depp and his friend Marilyn Manson, who referred to his now-wife, Lindsay Usich, as “an Amber 2.0.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s libel trial lasted six weeks and the jury’s verdict was finally announced in early June. Although Depp was deemed victorious and was awarded $10 million in settlement by his ex-wife, the case still makes headlines.

Keep reading: Christina Ricci remembers how Johnny Depp explained to her what homosexuality was when she was 9 years old

– Johnny Depp accused of stealing the lyrics of a song from his new album ’18’

– Johnny Depp earned more than $3 million euros in a few hours from the sale of his art collection