‘John Wick’: 10 hidden winks in the saga about the murderer of Keanu Reeves

The franchise, which is already preparing the premiere of its fourth installment, contains some cameos and references to consider.

The success of John Wick in 2014 was totally unexpected. The story starring Keanu Reeves, which began as a film about the revenge of a man whose dog is killed and his car stolen, has been climbing installment after installment. The franchise, after its sequel John Wick: Blood Pact and the third installment John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellumhas become the story of an ex-assassin willing to defeat the High Table, the council in charge of governing the criminal world. And that is where the protagonist will enter john wick 4which will hit theaters in March 2023. But before enjoying the new chapter of Reeves’ killer, we have reviewed the previous installments of the saga to show you 10 hidden winks that you may have overlooked. Some of them are connections with the russian folklore and the Greek mythology. Others allude to the past and origins of the protagonist. There are even some that are references to Matrixthe film that Reeves starred in in 1999 in which he gives life to Neo. the saga John Wick started in 2014 with David Leitch and Chad Stahelsky behind the scenes. Leading up to the second installment, Leitch left the franchise, and Stahelski has since stayed on as director of the sequels. However, the violent style full of action has been very present in Leitch’s filmography, who has brought to the big screen titles such as Atomic, Dead Pool 2, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Y Bullet Train. Then take a look at the 10 winks hidden in the saga John Wick:

‘Matrix’

In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Keanu Reeves says a phrase that he already recited in Matrix Interpreting Neo. At one point in the film, Winston (Ian McShane) asks the killer what he needs, and the killer replies: “Weapons. Many Weapons”. That is exactly what Neo answers to Tank (Marcus Chong) in The Matrix.

Baba Yaga

In John Wick (A Good Day to Kill)the first installment of the saga, Viggo (Michael Nyqvist) refers to the killer as Baba Yaga. This is a reference to Russian folklore, in which a Baba Yaga is known as very powerful old witch used by parents to scare their children. In addition, he is a being known for tempting people to enter his house – which connects with the underworld – to cook and eat them.

An NBA cameo

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has a cameo from a player of the NBA. At the beginning of the film, the protagonist faces a very tall man in a library. It’s about Serbian Boban Marjanoviccurrent team member of the Houston Rockets It measures 2 meters and 21 centimeters. Marjanović has recently appeared in the Netflix movie Claw.

A month of action in the life of John Wick

How much time passes between the first and the third installment of the saga? According to IMDB, the first three films cover roughly one month in the life of the protagonist. Among John Wick (A Good Day to Kill) and its sequel John Wick: Blood Pact four days pass. To these must be added the time the protagonist spends fighting, carrying out strategies, escaping and traveling from the United States to Italy (second installment) and to Morocco (in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum). This will change for the premiere of john wick 4 in 2023.

Iron Chef

Mark Dacascos -director, actor, martial arts expert and television presenter- made his debut in the saga starring Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and he did it like a sushi chef. This is a nod to the years Dacascos spent working on the television cooking contest Iron Chef.

Greek mythology

Lance Reddick brings to life Charon in the saga. His character is the receptionist of the mainlandthe hotel of assassins run by Winston (Ian McShane), and is connected to Greek mythology. His name is reminiscent of Charonthe boatman of the god of the underworld Hades. Those souls who wanted to be transported had to pay Charon a mite -Greek silver coin- and that is why a coin was put into the mouth of the dead. Like this character from Greek mythology, Charon lets the assassins who come to El Continental pass or not and must pay him with coins to get the hotel’s services.

John Wick’s tattoo

the killer of Keanu Reeves he has many tattoos and with them we can learn a little about his past. On his back, in large, you can read the phrase “Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat”which is Latin and translates as “Fortune favors the strongest”. It is a proverb of the pagan goddess Fortuna -not to be confused with the motto of the United States Marine Corps: “Fortes Fortuna Juvat”-. As for the rest of the tattoos, these are reminiscent of those that Russian prisoners got during the time of the Soviet Union to indicate their career and rank. Let’s not forget that the protagonist is Russian and was trained by the Ruska Romethe Russian mafia.

The clock inside

have you noticed that John Wick (Keanu Reeves) wears the watch with the dial on the inside of the wrist? The military also wear it this way and there are several reasons for this: it takes less damage, they can look at it while shooting or carrying a weapon in their hands, and it prevents light from reflecting off the glass.

Morpheus

the saga John Wick has more than one nod to Matrix. The Fisher King, the leader of one of the criminal world’s intelligence services, is played by Laurence Fishburne. He is the actor who gives life to Morpheus in the saga of the sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski. Fishburne debuted in the franchise in John Wick: Blood Pact and repeated in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.