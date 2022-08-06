JLo and Ben Affleck decided to separate for a while a few days before the honeymoon

The couple of the moment ‘Bennifer’ will take some time off separation a few days before the wedding.

According to the Hollywood Life site, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they will take some time away from each other to focus on their projects and because they believe that so your love will become much stronger.

A person close to the 53-year-old singer revealed to the site that the two stars are aware of the demands of their careers and being apart will help the relationship. He will be in Los Angeles and she will be in Europe.

The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and that’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” the source revealed.

Despite not being together, JLo and Ben Affleck, 49, they talk a lot and messages are constantly being sent.

They’re always talking, texting, video calling, when they’re apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes the reunion that much better. JLo loves knowing that her husband will be there for her no matter what happens,” the source noted.

Another person close to the newlyweds revealed that the actor and singer explained that they have had open conversations about the balance between career and relationship.

They perfectly understand that there will be times when they cannot always be together. It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed extensively throughout their relationship, so it’s nothing new. Sure, being apart so soon after your wedding isn’t ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and are enjoying every minute of the journey,” the source said.

After getting married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, Ben and Jennifer had a romantic honeymoon and a family trip to Paris.