Jessie Ware achieves her 5th top 1 in JNSP; Enter Rosalía, Ellis-Bextor, US Girls… – jenesaispop.com
Jessie Ware achieves her 5th number 1 in the JNSP top 40 with ‘Free Yourself’ after entering last week at number 2. She previously reached the top of our list with ‘Want Your Feeling’, her big hit ‘Say You Love Me ‘, ‘What’s Your Pleasure’ and the ballad ‘Remember Who You Are’.
The strongest entry is that of ‘Desspechá’ by Rosalía, which is number 2, followed closely by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her return to the dance floor. They enter around the top 10 Billie Eilish and Stromae and in more modest positions US Girls and Villano Antillano.
Remember that you can listen to the playlist with the 40 top songs and the 10 candidates to enter each week, as well as of course vote for your favorite songs, here. The votes are subjected to a mathematical formula that benefits the novelties and harms the songs as the weeks go by.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|week
|Song
|Artist
|1
|two
|1
|two
|Free Yourself
|Jessie Ware
|two
|–
|two
|1
|despise
|Rosalia
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Hypnotized
|Sophie Ellis Bextor
|4
|two
|1
|6
|break my soul
|beyonce
|5
|1
|1
|4
|that’s how i danced
|Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia
|6
|3
|two
|6
|CAKE
|Rosalia
|7
|18
|7
|two
|killer
|FKA twigs
|8
|5
|5
|3
|2 Be Loved
|Lizzo
|9
|22
|eleven
|4
|Catch Me in the Air
|Rina Sawayama
|10
|–
|10
|1
|TV
|billie eilish
|eleven
|–
|eleven
|1
|my love
|Stromae, Camila Cabello
|12
|12
|6
|4
|I’m leaving you finally
|Christine and the Queens
|13
|31
|5
|5
|The Island of Lesbos
|Javier Mena
|14
|9
|5
|4
|Sundays
|Soleá Morente, Bizarre Love Triangle
|fifteen
|6
|6
|two
|Paradise
|Ana Torroja
|16
|8
|4
|5
|Pretty eyes
|Bad Bunny, Stereo Bomb
|17
|25
|1
|13
|No One Dies from Love
|Tove Lo
|18
|30
|18
|two
|dance for you
|Empress Of
|19
|24
|1
|twenty
|my love
|Florence + the Machine
|twenty
|29
|twenty
|two
|welcome to hell
|black midi
|twenty-one
|3. 4
|1
|fifteen
|Free
|Florence + the Machine
|22
|35
|two
|fifteen
|Used to Know Me
|Charlie XCX
|23
|–
|23
|1
|So Typically Now
|U.S. Girls
|24
|16
|3
|18
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|25
|10
|6
|6
|Everything is going to change
|Natalia Lacunza, Karma C.
|26
|14
|13
|4
|Becoming All Alone
|Regina Spector
|27
|fifteen
|3
|6
|Carolina
|Taylor Swift
|28
|28
|3
|26
|beg for you
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|29
|37
|5
|9
|Congratulations
|Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
|30
|19
|1
|26
|saoko
|Rosalia
|31
|36
|1
|23
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|32
|40
|32
|two
|Sunny Day
|beabadoobee
|33
|23
|6
|6
|Cracker Island
|Gorillaz, Thundercat
|3. 4
|26
|13
|5
|Eye in the Wall
|Genius Fragrance
|35
|–
|35
|1
|KLK
|Antillean Villain
|36
|twenty
|1
|22
|Candy
|Rosalia
|37
|27
|6
|9
|Spitting off the Edge of the World
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
|38
|32
|3
|twenty
|Lightning II
|arcade Fire
|39
|7
|1
|12
|The song that I don’t want to sing to you
|Amaya, Aitana
|40
|twenty-one
|two
|9
|Mistakes
|Sharon VanEtten
