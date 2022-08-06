Jessie Ware achieves her 5th top 1 in JNSP; Enter Rosalía, Ellis-Bextor, US Girls… – jenesaispop.com

Jessie Ware achieves her 5th number 1 in the JNSP top 40 with ‘Free Yourself’ after entering last week at number 2. She previously reached the top of our list with ‘Want Your Feeling’, her big hit ‘Say You Love Me ‘, ‘What’s Your Pleasure’ and the ballad ‘Remember Who You Are’.

The strongest entry is that of ‘Desspechá’ by Rosalía, which is number 2, followed closely by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her return to the dance floor. They enter around the top 10 Billie Eilish and Stromae and in more modest positions US Girls and Villano Antillano.

Remember that you can listen to the playlist with the 40 top songs and the 10 candidates to enter each week, as well as of course vote for your favorite songs, here. The votes are subjected to a mathematical formula that benefits the novelties and harms the songs as the weeks go by.

Top Ant. Peak week Song Artist
1 two 1 two Free Yourself Jessie Ware vote
two two 1 despise Rosalia vote
3 3 1 Hypnotized Sophie Ellis Bextor vote
4 two 1 6 break my soul beyonce vote
5 1 1 4 that’s how i danced Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia vote
6 3 two 6 CAKE Rosalia vote
7 18 7 two killer FKA twigs vote
8 5 5 3 2 Be Loved Lizzo vote
9 22 eleven 4 Catch Me in the Air Rina Sawayama vote
10 10 1 TV billie eilish vote
eleven eleven 1 my love Stromae, Camila Cabello vote
12 12 6 4 I’m leaving you finally Christine and the Queens vote
13 31 5 5 The Island of Lesbos Javier Mena vote
14 9 5 4 Sundays Soleá Morente, Bizarre Love Triangle vote
fifteen 6 6 two Paradise Ana Torroja vote
16 8 4 5 Pretty eyes Bad Bunny, Stereo Bomb vote
17 25 1 13 No One Dies from Love Tove Lo vote
18 30 18 two dance for you Empress Of vote
19 24 1 twenty my love Florence + the Machine vote
twenty 29 twenty two welcome to hell black midi vote
twenty-one 3. 4 1 fifteen Free Florence + the Machine vote
22 35 two fifteen Used to Know Me Charlie XCX vote
23 23 1 So Typically Now U.S. Girls vote
24 16 3 18 As It Was Harry Styles vote
25 10 6 6 Everything is going to change Natalia Lacunza, Karma C. vote
26 14 13 4 Becoming All Alone Regina Spector vote
27 fifteen 3 6 Carolina Taylor Swift vote
28 28 3 26 beg for you Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama vote
29 37 5 9 Congratulations Shakira, Rauw Alejandro vote
30 19 1 26 saoko Rosalia vote
31 36 1 23 King Florence + the Machine vote
32 40 32 two Sunny Day beabadoobee vote
33 23 6 6 Cracker Island Gorillaz, Thundercat vote
3. 4 26 13 5 Eye in the Wall Genius Fragrance vote
35 35 1 KLK Antillean Villain vote
36 twenty 1 22 Candy Rosalia vote
37 27 6 9 Spitting off the Edge of the World Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius vote
38 32 3 twenty Lightning II arcade Fire vote
39 7 1 12 The song that I don’t want to sing to you Amaya, Aitana vote
40 twenty-one two 9 Mistakes Sharon VanEtten vote

