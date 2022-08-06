Jessie Ware achieves her 5th top 1 in JNSP; Enter Rosalía, Ellis-Bextor, US Girls… – jenesaispop.com

Jessie Ware achieves her 5th number 1 in the JNSP top 40 with ‘Free Yourself’ after entering last week at number 2. She previously reached the top of our list with ‘Want Your Feeling’, her big hit ‘Say You Love Me ‘, ‘What’s Your Pleasure’ and the ballad ‘Remember Who You Are’.

The strongest entry is that of ‘Desspechá’ by Rosalía, which is number 2, followed closely by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her return to the dance floor. They enter around the top 10 Billie Eilish and Stromae and in more modest positions US Girls and Villano Antillano.

Remember that you can listen to the playlist with the 40 top songs and the 10 candidates to enter each week, as well as of course vote for your favorite songs, here. The votes are subjected to a mathematical formula that benefits the novelties and harms the songs as the weeks go by.

Top Ant. Peak week Song Artist 1 two 1 two Free Yourself Jessie Ware vote two – two 1 despise Rosalia vote 3 – 3 1 Hypnotized Sophie Ellis Bextor vote 4 two 1 6 break my soul beyonce vote 5 1 1 4 that’s how i danced Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia vote 6 3 two 6 CAKE Rosalia vote 7 18 7 two killer FKA twigs vote 8 5 5 3 2 Be Loved Lizzo vote 9 22 eleven 4 Catch Me in the Air Rina Sawayama vote 10 – 10 1 TV billie eilish vote eleven – eleven 1 my love Stromae, Camila Cabello vote 12 12 6 4 I’m leaving you finally Christine and the Queens vote 13 31 5 5 The Island of Lesbos Javier Mena vote 14 9 5 4 Sundays Soleá Morente, Bizarre Love Triangle vote fifteen 6 6 two Paradise Ana Torroja vote 16 8 4 5 Pretty eyes Bad Bunny, Stereo Bomb vote 17 25 1 13 No One Dies from Love Tove Lo vote 18 30 18 two dance for you Empress Of vote 19 24 1 twenty my love Florence + the Machine vote twenty 29 twenty two welcome to hell black midi vote twenty-one 3. 4 1 fifteen Free Florence + the Machine vote 22 35 two fifteen Used to Know Me Charlie XCX vote 23 – 23 1 So Typically Now U.S. Girls vote 24 16 3 18 As It Was Harry Styles vote 25 10 6 6 Everything is going to change Natalia Lacunza, Karma C. vote 26 14 13 4 Becoming All Alone Regina Spector vote 27 fifteen 3 6 Carolina Taylor Swift vote 28 28 3 26 beg for you Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama vote 29 37 5 9 Congratulations Shakira, Rauw Alejandro vote 30 19 1 26 saoko Rosalia vote 31 36 1 23 King Florence + the Machine vote 32 40 32 two Sunny Day beabadoobee vote 33 23 6 6 Cracker Island Gorillaz, Thundercat vote 3. 4 26 13 5 Eye in the Wall Genius Fragrance vote 35 – 35 1 KLK Antillean Villain vote 36 twenty 1 22 Candy Rosalia vote 37 27 6 9 Spitting off the Edge of the World Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius vote 38 32 3 twenty Lightning II arcade Fire vote 39 7 1 12 The song that I don’t want to sing to you Amaya, Aitana vote 40 twenty-one two 9 Mistakes Sharon VanEtten vote

