Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separate by agreement according to media

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 05.08.2022 18:14:00





After the fashion couple made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave a lot to talk about after announcing their wedding a few weeks ago and spending their honeymoon in Europeclose sources revealed that the lovers will take some time apart to focus on your personal projects.

According to the medium hollywoodlife, The couple made this decision days before their wedding to strengthen their ties and they affirmed that they do it for the sake of the connection that exists between them and not lose the magic.

This news has echoed in social networks where the followers of both actors began to react concerned about this unexpected news since just a few days ago they could be seen in the company of their children walking through the streets of Paris, France, during his honeymoon.







JLO and Ben Affleck | SPECIAL

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source said. “In fact, they believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation.”

The source assured that after their honeymoon, the couple, although they are not in the same place, they talk every day and that their relationship will be strengthened after this measure that they have decided to implement.

“They’re always talking, texting and video calling when they’re apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes getting together again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what.”

DAG