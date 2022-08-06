Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity look is a dream

In such a cold time where any reason for light is incredible and gives us wings to continue dreaming, any glimpse of #brillibrilli in the looks that celebrities leave us is greatly appreciated. This is what has happened with Jennifer Lawrence, that since she is pregnant she leaves us speechless every time she gets on a red carpet.

We have seen her in one of Netflix in an advanced state of gestation with a gold dress by Dior completely full of wonderful fringes that has left us impressed.

It is literally a dream and she is beautiful, the makeup is soft, flattering and leaves total prominence to this dress that has stolen our hearts. But we also have to talk about hair, because messy low buns are trending and how easy it is to do them, they go directly to our ‘top’ hairstyles of 2021.

A Dior design that is heaven on earth

Therefore, we continue commenting on the long-sleeved, floor-length dress with a cape. It couldn’t be more special and beautiful, we know that Jennifer Lawrence bets on Dior almost always and she hasn’t been wrong to choose the brand as the protagonist of most of her looks.

It has been one of our actress looks in all history, we agree. And we will stay remembering it for years, we are sure. Therefore, we also conclude that golden dresses are cannon fodder for celebrities. A day ago we also saw that Scarlett Johansson opted for a dress also gold but in a different style, both actresses as well as being great professionals are promoters of style and we are inspired by them to follow the trends that make us fall in love every day.

