Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay will work together again in ‘Bad Blood’, the new Apple TV + movie

Apple Original Films continues to fatten its film catalog. Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Sofia Coppola and Joel Coen are some of the prestigious filmmakers who have already worked or will work in the future for the technology giant. The next to join the club is Adam McKay. The Oscar winner for the big bet will work again with Jennifer Lawrence in bad-blood, a film about the rise and fall of the controversial Elizabeth Holmes. The couple will premiere their first collaboration on December 24 on Netflix: don’t look up.

McKay will personally adapt Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startupthe essay by the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyro. The story follows in the footsteps of the founder of Theranos, a private health technology company that sold itself to the world as a pioneer in the industry until it was discovered that it was a lie that he had developed a blood test system that only required a very small amount of blood. Elizabeth Holmes was arrested by the authorities and awaits sentencing by the California courts.

It is not the first Hollywood project on the figure of Holmes. Kate McKinnon (Saturday night Live) was going to star in the Hulu miniseries The Dropout. After leaving the project last winter, the comedian was replaced by the Oscar nominee amanda seyfried. Michael Showalter (The Shrink Next Door) will be the director and executive producer of a miniseries that will co-star Naveen Andrews. The actor who rose to fame for playing Sayid in lost It will be Ramesh Balwani, president of Theranos and then partner of Holmes.

Lawrence and McKay at the world premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’.



bad-blood It will be the second film in which Lawrence also works as a producer, a position that premiered with the still pending release Red, White & Water. The Oscar winner for The good side of things He has just returned to the front line of the industry after a three-year break with don’t look up, a doomsday comedy on which he first worked with McKay. The filming of her new project will have to wait at least a few months: the 31-year-old star is about to give birth to her first baby.

Lawrence plays a doctoral student in the Netflix comedy who discovers a giant comet that is going to impact the Earth in six months. The star thus fulfilled her dream of working with a director whom she admired since she saw the cult comedy as a teenager. The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Their new collaboration makes it clear that the (professional) love story between the two has only just begun.

