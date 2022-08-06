Jennifer Garner’s beautiful gift to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, for his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is in one of the happiest moments of his life. Two decades after his first courtship-and subsequent separation-with the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, he has finally married the interpreter of Jenny From The Block. The couple has already enjoyed a well-deserved honeymoon in Paris, and the signs of affection towards their love do not stop arriving. Recently, Jennifer Garner, ex-wife of the actor, has wanted to have a nice gesture with the father of her children and has sent a nice wedding gift to the couple, according to the media Hollywood Life.

The tension between the former marriage seems to have lowered after the harsh words of Ben Affleck after their divorce. “Part of the reason I started drinking was because he was trapped,” the actor-director said at the time. It was something that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, did not take too well. The actress assured that she “never” would have said something like that about him. However, time heals everything, and the interpreter of Alias is delighted with the marriage of Ben and Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner when they were still a couple Own

The truth is that Garner is happy that her ex-husband has rebuilt his life. The actress thinks it’s great that the couple has given each other a new chance at love twenty years after their breakup. Jennifer and Ben finally said ‘I do’ two weeks ago, a commitment that they already had the first time they went out together, but that ended in a breakup. However, Ben considers ‘JLo’ the woman of his life.

Apparently, Jennifer Garner, who is in a relationship with businessman John Miller, has wanted to show her ex-husband how happy she feels for him. The 50-year-old actress has had a most beautiful detail with Affleck and Lopez, since she, in addition to congratulating them, has sent them a gift. “Garner congratulated Ben and Jennifer after their wedding in Las Vegas and sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source close to the performers reveals to the magazine. HollywoodLife.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner with their children @benaffleck / Instagram

According to the same source, the actress was “really moved” by the love that the couple gives off. Despite the fact that the link was improvised and caught many by surprise, the actress assures that her love moves her. The good relationship of the ex-marriage enchants Lopez, who believes that they should share that healthy friendship for the good of her children, as she does with Marc Anthony. The aforementioned medium also specifies that Garner and her children were the ones who first found out about the wedding, thanks to Affleck himself.

Garner and Affleck were married for 13 years, specifically between 2005 and 2018. Their union gave birth to Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel, their three children together. For the sake of the little ones, both maintain a good friendship since their separation. Thanks to this, they can make the best decisions in the future of the little ones. The ex-partner is an example for all divorced couples in the world.

