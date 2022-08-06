Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck’s Return in ‘Aquaman 2’ – Movie News

It’s not a drill! Ben Affleck will be back as Batman in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. The information was revealed by Jason Momoa himself. Here we tell you all the details.

The DC Extended Universe seems to have faltered after the constant arrests and accusations of Ezra Miller, who stars in Flash, film that explores the multiverse. However, San Diego Comic-Con 2022 revealed trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods Y Black Adamshowing that the future still has a ray of hope. And if this wasn’t enough, Jason Momojust confirmed that Ben Affleck will return as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The prayers of the fans of the well-known Batfleck were heard and now everything seems to be ready for his big return in the sequel to Aquaman. As is often the case with the Hawaiian actor, he turned to his Instagram account to share news of his acting work, this time with a series of photographs accompanied by Ben Affleck, who wears an elegant suit and… He has the same hairstyle as Bruce Wayne!

This is the image that proves the return of Ben Affleck as Batman.



TOGETHER. Bruce and Arthur. I love you and miss you Ben. Stuck on set, all the great things coming in Aquaman 2. All my aloha.

We know it, the chinita skin was present when you saw these images and it is not for less. Despite being a topic that always divides the fandom, nor is it a secret that a large section of DC Comics superhero lovers have shown their support for Ben Affleck as their favorite Batman over the years. Now he’s back.

Up to now post It has just over 200 thousand interactions, including a comment from Josh Brolin where he just laughed at the way the news was given. Given the information and the vast fandom behind the DCEU, it will be a matter of hours for the images to take flight on social networks and go viral.