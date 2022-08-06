Jason Alexander pleads not guilty to stalking Britney Spears after breaking into her wedding and faces five years in jail | People

The ex-husband of singer Britney Spears, Jason Alexander, has pleaded not guilty after being arrested and charged with felony stalking after he tried to sneak into the pop star’s wedding, held on June 9, according to an account. in exclusive Page Six. According to this publication, the principal deputy district attorney of Ventura (California, USA), Erin Meister, explains that Alexander, 40, was prosecuted this Tuesday for the criminal complaint filed by the interpreter of Toxic in the County Superior Court. The former husband of Spears intervened in the hearing from prison, through Zoom. In the conference call, he pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the singer, including three misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing: refusing to leave private property, vandalism and assault.

This arrest is the fourth Alexander has faced in the last year. In January 2021 he was taken into police custody for driving under the influence of alcohol. The second arrest occurred in August of the same year after breaking security protocols at an airport in Nashville (USA). In addition, last December Spears’ ex-husband was arrested for violating a protection order and harassing an unidentified woman in Tennessee (USA). He pleaded guilty to the charges on January 4 and was ordered to serve nearly a year of probation.

Since his arrest on June 9, the ex-husband of the pop star remains in jail after imposing a bail of 100,000 dollars (95,500 euros) and will have to testify again on August 2 before the same court, in another scheduled hearing pre-trial. If he ends up being convicted, Alexander could face up to five years in prison.

The detainee —who married the interpreter of Baby One More Time in 2004 during a trip to Las Vegas (USA) but signed the divorce 55 hours later—he managed to access the Britney Spears house and record the preparations for her link with Sam Asghari. Alexander managed to avoid the security perimeter of the mansion, located in southern California, and broadcast live through his Instagram some moments before the ceremony. “Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first woman, my only woman. I am her first husband. I’m here to stop the wedding,” he yelled at security officers as the broadcast continued, just before he was detained.

In the video, of which there is no longer a trace in his account, but of which he has published an extract Page Six, is also seen arguing with members of security, who try to stop him: “Where are you Britney? Brittany!”, he is heard during the struggle. After this incident, the singer decided to fire her security team. Spears made the decision quickly after what happened, according to sources close to the artist to the portal. TMZ, with the help of his attorney, Mathew Rosengart. “This is not a ‘wedding accident.’ It was an infiltration, as we all saw, by surprise, “said the lawyer.

In addition to Jason Alexander, whom she married expressly in early 2004, the singer has been married to dancer Kevin Federline, who was her second husband. That wedding took place in September of that same year, although their legal union came a couple of months later, in November, in a court in Los Angeles (California). The couple had two sons, Sean Preston and Jaden James. She lost custody of the children in 2007, when they divorced, and recovered it in 2008, when the couple reached an agreement to share custody of the children equally. Last April, the interpreter announced that she and Asghari were expecting what would be the third child for the singer and the first for him, but a month later they announced that Spears had suffered an abortion.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married on June 9 in an intimate ceremony with around 60 guests, just six months after the interpreter of Oops!…I Did It Again regain her freedom and leave behind more than a decade under her father’s iron protection. Precisely, among those attending the link were not Spears’ parents or her sister Jamie Lynn, with whom she maintains an arduous war of statements and confrontations, also through social networks. Neither hers two children of hers. But there were celebrities like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Donatella Versace, who was in charge of dressing her girlfriend.