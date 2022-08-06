Jake and Neytiri Steal the Spotlight in New Avatar: The Way of the Water Trailer

December of this year will have an event awaited by many, the return of Avatar. The movie of james cameron presented in 2009, will have its first (of five) sequels. Under the name of Avatar: the Way of the Water We will see what life has been like in Pandora after Jake’s confrontation against the army of the mining corporation that devastated the planet. While fans wait for the second trailer, a new preview arrives that has the beloved duo of jake sully Y Neytiri.

In the first film, the company in charge of extracting Unobtainium in Pandora had a military protection force under the command of Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang). Because the precious metal was in the most inhabited area, the Colonel sends Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in search of a “peaceful” solution before having to use weapons. Seeing that Jake is on the side of the Na’vi he decides to end everything. In the final battle, Jake and different tribes of the planet manage to defeat the humans and expel them from Pandora. In The Way of the Water the situation has become complicated again, since new legions have arrived on the planet, so Jake Sully, Neytiri and his people will have to face them.

