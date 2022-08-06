‘I saw myself with more goals in Monterrey’

One of the most popular topics during the Mexican soccer transfer market was the departure of German Berterame of Athletic Saint Louis and your next destination.

Among the options that the Argentine striker had were America Y scratched and the attacker decided on The gang.

“I leaned more towards scratched, because of the way it is as an institution. I leaned this way because of the help of the family and that’s why I leaned this way. I saw myself with more goals in Montereyto put it in some way,” revealed the attacker in an interview for Fox Sports.

REJECTED AMERICA Germán Berterame assured that América did look for him, and revealed the reasons why he preferred to sign with Rayados. He also pointed out why it is difficult to find a ‘9’ in Mexican soccer. #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/UI6h4puJ5P — CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) August 6, 2022

Also, Bertermae talked about what would be a prominent attack alongside Rogelio Funes Mori Y Diego Aguirre.

“Now, Rodrigo Aguirre He has started to be with him with the group and to be training at 100%. I hope that the possibility arises at some point, although that is already the decision of the coaching staff,” said the striker.

