‘I apologize to the boy and his family’

Chicharito Hernandezattacker of LA Galaxy of the mlsshowed his face and explained his version of the controversies in which he has been involved in recent days.

The Mexican player was recorded leaving a game in Dallas when a boy approached him and he refused an autograph. “We know that this is very unfortunate and I apologize to him and his family.

I’m talking to the people Galaxy to find out if we can contact him to give him a photo, greet him, give him a shirt, invite him to a game or something,” explained the scorer via a broadcast on his Instagram account.

Likewise, the footballer accepted that that day he was not at his best. “I was not 100, I am human, I am very passionate, when there is something in my head it stays in my head a lot.

I want to apologize, it was completely gone. More than anything, I told him no because I was seeing more people up ahead who wanted to sign them,” she argued.

It should be noted that the unfortunate moment that went viral was after a match against Dallas where the Mexican squad fell 1 to 0.

In the same broadcast, Chicharito clarified the situation he had with the national symbol. As seen in the clip, the striker refused to sign a flag of Mexico and threw it. “I decided not to sign the flag and after that I really didn’t know I had it in hand”

According to me, the person who gave it to me was holding it. It is not that I throw it away, but that I want to move it to continue signing more things and unfortunately she fell, ”she repaired.

