How to free up space on your cell phone, in just 4 steps

The smartphone has become so essential in our life that we always want to learn various knowledge to keep it in optimal condition. Regardless of the operating system you have, either Android and iOS, memory will always be something to worry about. Consequently, there are 4 tricks that we will reveal to you today so that you can free up space on your cell phone without having to go to a technical service.

The first piece of advice we give you is to restart your smartphone. This is because we have many applications that we can forget to close, therefore this will consume memory and the screen will be blacked out or the device will overheat. Consequently, we must restart the phone, something that will allow us to calibrate the battery, debug the operating system and perform an internal cleaning.

Also linked to applications, to gain more memory we recommend canceling those pre-installed from the factory, especially on phones with Android. All models have functions that are loaded by the manufacturer itself, which require space. Although they cannot be removed from the system, they can be canceled. To do this, we suggest you go to the mobile settings and select the applications. From there try to delete (in many cases the option does not appear or force the closure. You will also have to cancel all the permissions that have been granted.

The third of the recommended tricks to improve the operation of the smartphone Y free up space lies in clearing the hidden cache. It is a storage that collects images, bug reports, files, application scripts and web snippets that are frequently visited. Old data is not automatically deleted and new data is added continuously, so we will have to do it manually.

Lastly, if you usually notice a sudden reboot of your smartphone or freezes on the screen, this is a bad sign that has to do with the operating system and lack of memory. Therefore, the only way to rescue it is through Android Recovery, a tool designed to free up space, format, repair and update firmware. It should be clarified that if you have an Android system, it includes it directly.