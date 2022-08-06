There are a multitude of items for players to collect in Fortnite, all with various levels of use. However, you can’t carry everything; you have a limited number of spaces. At some point, items need to be dropped to make room for more important items like building materials or ammunition. If you are still getting used to the game, here you go how to drop items in fortnite for pc.

Fortnite: how to place items on PC

First, you need to ask yourself a simple question: are you using a keyboard and mouse or a controller in Fornite? If the latter, what kind of controller, Xbox or PlayStation? We’ve created steps for both, so follow the steps that apply to you.

Drop items using a keyboard and mouse

There are two unique methods of dropping items in Fortnite on PC. You can either rely on the default hotkeys or use the mouse.

Open your inventory, which is the I key by default.

Using the mouse, left-click on an item you want to remove.

Drag it over and out of your inventory and drop it.

In the most extreme situations, which is all the time in Fortnite, this is by far the most efficient and fastest way to drop items. This is especially true considering that the weapons you pick up early on will likely be replaced at some point, so there’s no reason to hold on to them. It will also leave more room for ammo and building materials or just ammo if you are participating in a Zero Build match.

Alternatively, you can drop items from your inventory by pressing and holding the X key. If you select an item, such as building materials, tapping the X key will drop 30 of that item instead of the entire stack. This is only really useful for sharing your loot with allies.

Drop items using a controller

If you’re using a controller, Xbox, or PS4/PS5, item placement in Fortnite changes on PC. The button prompt is the same as on their respective consoles.

Open your inventory using the D-Pad Up button.

Locate the item you want to drop and highlight it.

To drop items, press the square button (PS4/PS5) or the X button (Xbox).

With that, we have covered all the methods in how to drop items in fortnite for pc. If you’re overcoming challenges in Fortnite, check out how Reality Saplings work in-game or see what other missions are available in Season 3.

