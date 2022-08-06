How to cook super crispy fries the easy way

The chips They are the preferred garnish in many dishes, since they turn out to be the perfect accompaniment to meat, fish, burgers, among other preparations. But such an apparently simple preparation requires following a series of steps so that they come out perfect and as crispy as possible.

Follow these steps to make the perfect fries:

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker