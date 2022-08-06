How to cook super crispy fries the easy way

The chips They are the preferred garnish in many dishes, since they turn out to be the perfect accompaniment to meat, fish, burgers, among other preparations. But such an apparently simple preparation requires following a series of steps so that they come out perfect and as crispy as possible.

Follow these steps to make the perfect fries:

Related news

1)What do you need? Potatoes, oil and a little vinegar.

2) Peel the potatoes and cut them into sticks.

Related news

3) Wash them well and put them in a bowl covered with ice water.

4) Fill a pot with water with a splash of White vinegar. When the water begins to boil, we count three minutes and remove them from the heat. We remove the water, and dry them with the help of a little paper. Put them in the refrigerator for about half an hour.

5) Heat the oil, and when it is hot, put the potatoes to fry for 7 minutes. If they start to brown, remove them earlier. After the time we take them out and put them in a tray covered with absorbent kitchen paper. We put it back in the fridge.

6)When we are going to consume them, we return to heat the oil. When hot, add the potatoes again until golden. They are put back on a tray with absorbent paper and salt is added (this is to taste).

With these six basic rules, you will have a perfect fries.