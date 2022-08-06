How do I know if my computer can run Minecraft or Cyberpunk 2077?
Each game that is launched on the market has some minimum and recommended requirements. It can be a bit tedious to search for the specifications of each game, to know if our computer will be able to move it. If you have doubts, we bring you the website Can You RUN It?, which will tell us in a simple way if we comply with the requirements of the video game developer.
Even if you know the specifications of your computer, sometimes it can be difficult to see or interpret the equivalences. For example, AMD Ryzen APUs have Vega graphics and of course, how do I know which graphics card it is equivalent to? This web page that we will explain to you will do the job for us and tell us whether or not we can play it.
Can I run this game?
The website Can You RUN It? is excellent and very easy to use to find out if we can move a game. Something very interesting is that they indicate the latest games added, so we can see that the website is constantly updated. It has a huge database of games, so it is difficult for us to put a game that is not on the list.
To know if our gaming PC will move the game, we just have to follow these steps:
- Logically, we will enter the website Can You RUN It?
- We put the name of the game in the search engine and select the one we want. We can also search for it in the list of games that have been most searched for in the last 30 days
- We must give the button Can you run it?
- A new page opens which, among other things, download a small programwhich we must keep
- We run this simple program will detect the hardware from our computer
- Upload the information to the web and then it closes (does not install)
- Now we will indicate if we meet the minimum and recommended requirements for the game we have chosen
- Can look at if our hardware will move other games. It is not necessary to run the detection software again, the website already has the data and will compare it with any of the more than 8500 games they have in the database
As you can see, the process is extremely simple and we just have to run a small program that doesn’t install. It simply scans what components our computer has. If it complies, everything will come out in green. In case of failure at any point, it will tell us which component does not meet the requirements.
If I don’t comply, what do I do?
Let’s see, you may not meet the recommended requirements, but you do meet the minimum. If you reach the minimums, you will be able to play that game, but with a quite reduced graphic quality. Even if you don’t meet the minimum requirements, you might have the ability to move the game. For this case, you should reduce the resolution and graphic quality to the minimum, among others.
It could be that you were thinking of changing the graphics card, which is the usual suspense point. Your economic capacity comes in here, even if you want to wait to find a good offer or for new graphics to be launched.
Other points where you can fail is the RAM and the processor. Expanding the RAM memory is not a big problem, you just have to know the manufacturer and model. The processor is already more complicated, since if you want something newer you should also change the motherboard.