How do I know if my computer can run Minecraft or Cyberpunk 2077?

Even if you know the specifications of your computer, sometimes it can be difficult to see or interpret the equivalences. For example, AMD Ryzen APUs have Vega graphics and of course, how do I know which graphics card it is equivalent to? This web page that we will explain to you will do the job for us and tell us whether or not we can play it.

Can I run this game?

The website Can You RUN It? is excellent and very easy to use to find out if we can move a game. Something very interesting is that they indicate the latest games added, so we can see that the website is constantly updated. It has a huge database of games, so it is difficult for us to put a game that is not on the list.

To know if our gaming PC will move the game, we just have to follow these steps: