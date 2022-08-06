high powered shotgun + the next summer celebration!

Fortnite Battle Royale Update 21.30 is here, which means this year’s Summer Celebration is coming up! Stay tuned over the next few days for more information. As you gear up, make sure no one catches you off guard with the new high-powered shotgun:

High Power Shotgun: Ready and Ready

Time to go on stage.

with the new high power shotgundeal the most damage with the first magazine shot, no need to warm up! The remaining three shots aren’t as powerful as the first, but they deal consistent damage. Of course, you can keep track of the remaining shots with the on-screen ammo counter, but also with the shotgun’s indicator lights.

Do you just want hard hitting shots? You can reload after the first one, but if you need to keep shooting fast, the other three shots will cover your back. You will find the High Power Shotgun on the ground, in chests, in supply drops, in Reality saplings, fishing, and on sharks.

upcoming summer celebration

Still not seeing summer festivities in the game? Don’t get overwhelmed, because there are only a few days left until this year’s summer celebration begins! Stay tuned this week for all the details on that.

Super magnification with more style

This season’s super boost styles have received an update! You can now select the Platinum Rift, Lapis Lazuli, and Gold Flare styles, in addition to all other combinations of Malik, Evie, Adira, Sabina, and Stormwalker.

Competitive Fortnite Notices

The High Power Shotgun is not included in competitive queues.

Zero Build arena now has the full shield siphon. Eliminating a player will immediately grant a total shield of 50.

Important bug fixes