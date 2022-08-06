Gwyneth Paltrow’s reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

However, in 2000 they announced their definitive breakup. Although their employment relationship continued for several more months after being chosen to play the leading couple of the film a flip of the heartdirected by don ross.

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow

In 2003, just a month after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They postponed their wedding Gwyneth Paltrow He stated that the actor, then 31 years old, was complicating his existence.

“Ben makes life difficult for himself. He has a lot of complications and, you know, he really is a great guy, so I hope it works out,” the actress told Diane Sawyer of abcnews back then.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first wedding photo

Several years later, in September 2021, Gwyneth reacted to the fact that Affleck Y lopez They debuted as a couple at a public event after giving each other a second chance at love. “Okay, this is cute,” he wrote. Paltrow in an Instagram post by Mariel Haenwho published a photograph of ‘Bennifer’ on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.

jlo and ben They resumed their relationship in April of last year, just after she ended her commitment to Alex Rodriguezwhose girlfriend she was for four years.