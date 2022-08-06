Gross! Celebrities who don’t shower every day

Being humble or with few resources does not mean being dirty, just as having a lot of money is not synonymous with being clean.

Several Hollywood stars confessed that they are not very fond of daily showers, even sometimes one a week is enough for them.

They may appear shimmering on screen and on red carpets, however, in their everyday lives daily bathing is not a priority.

A few weeks ago, a Yale University professor revealed that he has not bathed for five years because, according to him, it is not necessary.

Meet some of the stars who have confessed their rejection of the shower.

Do not go! These actors said goodbye to successful series and left fans in shock

Wherever they see Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, they are probably old. Photo: GDA

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The couple of actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that they do not bathe often.

Kunis has participated in films such as ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Bad Mothers’. Kutcher is recognized for his roles in such productions as “Two and a Half Men,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “The Guardian” and “Jobs.”

The revelation was made on the podcast ‘Armchair Expert’, with Dax Shepard.

“I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else,” Kutcher said.

For her part, Kunis said that when she was a child they did not have hot water in their home. Hence her distancing herself from the shower.

Before the comments as a result of his statements, Kutcher joked on social networks through a video. In the images he was surprised to see how water falls from the shower.

DiCaprio takes care of the environment by not taking a bath. (Amy Sussman/AFP)

Leonardo Dicaprio

The winner of the Oscar for ‘The Revenant’, is a staunch defender of the environment and therefore does not like to waste water.

“She only showers a couple of days a week to conserve water and considers deodorant to be unnatural,” a source close to ‘The National Enquirer’ magazine told.

DiCaprio has a foundation that aims to protect wild spaces on Earth and has funded dozens of projects for that purpose. For example, the man contributed 43 million dollars to save the Galapagos Islands.

His work has been recognized by the United Nations and, in fact, he was named ‘Messenger of Peace’ by this international organization. He also received the ‘Clinton Global Citizen’ award.

In recent years, his social media posts have focused on disseminating information to protect the environment. At some point, he shared the story of the Colombian Francisco Vera, the renowned ‘Environmentalist Boy’.

Charlize Theron likes to take a dirt bath from time to time. AFP) (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

Charlize Theron

Theron received the Oscar for best actress for her role in the movie ‘Monster’. She has recently appeared on the big screen for productions such as ‘Bombshell’, ‘The Old Guard’ and ‘F9’.

Some time ago, the actress told presenter David Letterman that she could spend several days without going near the shower.

“I’m a tough girl and I can go without a shower for a week, I’m fine with that,” she said.

Theron, born in South Africa, took the opportunity to comment that she was very crazy, because her profession allowed her to travel in the first class of the plane and stay in luxurious hotels. She therefore sometimes she liked to go on other trips and adventures.

“When I have a little free time, I like to get dirty, camping or traveling to countries that have no frills. There is a time and a place for everything and sometimes there is a time not to take a bath, ”she sentenced.

Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t see the point in taking a dip.

Jake Gyllenhaal

The 40-year-old American actor and film producer has consolidated his career with the films ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’, ‘Prisoners’, ‘Everest’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

“Every time I find that the bathroom is less necessary,” said Gyllenhaal in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’.

According to him, if you have good manners but bad breath, you won’t get anywhere.

So it is necessary to be bathed, but doing it often would have harmful effects on your skin.

“I also think there’s a whole world out there about not bathing, which is really helpful for skin maintenance. We already cleanse naturally,” she commented.

Brad Pitt looks good but smells really bad. AFP) (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP)

Brad Pitt

A few years ago, Brad Pitt was filming ‘Inglourious Basterds’, a film directed by Quentin Tarantino.

One of his companions was actor Eli Roth, who shared little-known details of Pitt’s hygiene with ‘People’ magazine.

“(Pitt said that) when you’re sweating and don’t have time to take a shower, you just grab a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits,” Roth said.

The comment had arisen because Pitt had a scene with Roth and told him that he smelled very bad. For this reason, he made the recommendation not to bathe when they have long days of filming.