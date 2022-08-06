George Clooney surprises with statements about his married life

Recently, George Clonney has been honest about his family stage and as a married man with the lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with whom he has been married for five years and feels a deep admiration. So she confessed it during a talk on the WTF podcast with Marc Brownin which he revealed some details about the roles he has played and highlighted that the role of father (of his twins She Y Alexander) is being his favorite now at 60 years old. Similarly, he admitted that he didn’t see each other with children until before he walked down the aisle in 2014.

©GettyImages George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

The Hollywood star directly attributes the change in mentality in this regard to his wife, since he fell so in love with her that everything that came later in his life was the result of something natural and spontaneous.

“I never thought about getting married or having children, but everything changed when this extraordinary being came into my life and I fell madly in love with her. From minute one, I knew that everything was going to be different with her,” Clooney said.

In the same way, he remembered that at the precise moment in which Amal was waiting for her offspring, he was left in a true state of shock and surprised by the great news that would give a new direction to his existence.

©GettyImages The couple have been married for five years.

In this regard, he admitted that he felt “little prepared” for fatherhood, since he did not have that family project in his mind. “I didn’t know he was having twins,” he stressed.

The eternal heartthrob added that he “thought about it for a minute” and that he didn’t think either of them had “made a decision” about the children at that time. “And then I said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re into it,’ and she said, ‘I think we should try it.’ I must say that it was very emotional because I was really convinced that this was not my destiny in life and I was comfortable with it, ”she pointed out.





