“Garfield” already has a release date and Chris Pratt will give his voice to the mischievous cat

Chris Pratt will now voice Garfield. (REUTERS/David Swanson)

It is one of the best known cats in the children’s world. Garfield, the lasagna fanatic, will have a new movie produced by Sony’s Columbia Pictures. The voice of the friendly feline will be that of the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt, that this year premiered two Hollywood tanks as Jurassic World: Dominion Y Thor: love and thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder).

Luckily it has already been revealed. the release date which will be February 16, 2024 in theaters, after the project had been around for three years.

One of the versions in which we saw the beloved cat in the cinema. (20thCentury Fox)

A Pratt they will accompany him putting their voice, Samuel L Jackson (which we will see in the new series of Marvel, Secret Invasion), who will play Vic, Garfield’s father. The screenwriter of the great Finding Nemo, David Reynolds, is in charge of writing this story that will be directed by Mark Dindal, who already did the same with another animated movie, Chicken Little.

Let’s remember that the Garfield character was created over 40 years ago in 1978 by Jim Davis, who started out as a character in a comic strip. There he was presented as a lazy orange cat who caused all kinds of problems for his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and drove Jon’s dog, named Odie, crazy. After the comic was published in more than 41 newspapers, the character of Garfield managed to become something of a cultural icon and the comic achieved the record of being the most distributed in the world.

Samuel L. Jackson will voice Garfield’s father, Vic. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

But it’s not the first time garfield jump to the movies Already in 2004 we saw a hybrid version between animation and live that took the name of the cat and his voice put it Bill Murray (lost in tokyo). She repeated her participation for the 2006 film, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, both produced by 20th Century Fox. In turn, you can currently see some repetition of the cartoon on the channel Nickelodeon.

Chris Pratt For his part, he is an old acquaintance in the world of animation and has already participated in similar projects, such as being the voice of the popular video game hero, Mario, and in other films like The Lego Movie Y Joined, of pixar. Currently, Pratt is in the middle of filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At the moment no images have been published nor do we have an official trailer for the film that will arrive in two years.

