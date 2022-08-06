Full WWE SmackDown card revealed August 5, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight Friday Night SmackDown episode 1198 live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card August 5, 2022

– Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

– Segment with The Usos and Sami Zayn

– Segment with Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser (If Nakamura wins, he will get a shot at the Intercontinental Championship)

– Liv Morgan Promo

– Rachel Rodriguez vs. XiaLi vs. Natalia vs. Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya DeVille vs. Shotz (Gauntlet Match for a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship)

-The Viking Raiders vs. Drew Gulak (appears without a partner in the script)

– Kofi Kingston vs. Erik

– Promo of Roman Reigns and The Usos



SmackDown schedules August 5, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early morning of August 6): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of August 6): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

