From Vin Diesel to Julieta Venegas: They are the celebrities who have a twin brother and you didn’t know it

Whether in the music or film industry,Some celebrities decide to keep some aspects of their private lives away from the public eyesuch as details about your immediate family.

For this reason we share with you those artists who They have a brother so similar that even the title of “double” has been earned. Keep reading to find out the details!

Juliet and Yvonne Venegas

Mexican singer Julieta Venegas He has a twin sister named Yvonne.and, unlike other of the brothers of the famous, she has not had a problem showing herself in front of the cameras.

Rami and Sami Malek

Rami & Sami Malek | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Oscar winner Rami Malek is one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood and if you already think he’s handsome, wait until you meet his younger brother, Sami. Pair of gallants!

Scarlett and Hunter Johansson

Scarlett & Hunter Johansson | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson, known for playing one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroines (Black Widow), He has a twin brother named Hunter. However, he decided to enter politics. and he achieved it by working during the mandate of Barack Obama in the United States.

Vin Diesel and Paul Vincent

For his part, the protagonist of the “Fast and Furious” saga, Vin Diesel, grew up with his brother Paul Vincent, with whom he has a close relationship. Unfortunately, The brothers have not been shown together in front of the cameras, but here we leave you a little taste of what it looks like.

Gisele and Patricia Bundchen

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen He has repeatedly boasted to his sister Patricia through social networksevidencing their great resemblance.

