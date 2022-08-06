from the skirt to the relaxed suit (and no tie)

Brad Pitt is one of the most desirable men on the planet. The 58-year-old actor is going through a good time after his long and controversial divorce from Angelina Jolie. He is in full promotion Bullet Trainhis latest film that can be seen in theaters this Friday, August 5.

A premiere that has served Pitt to once again demonstrate why he is one of the most desired and elegant men in the world. The actor has taken advantage of the different premieres of the production to highlight his love of fashion, thus becoming the new style icon.

Brad Pitt in relaxed pink styling at the ‘Bullet Train’ press launch in Berlin GTRES

Pitt already made it clear that he liked to play with his image in the 90s, when he liked to blend in with his partners. If Gwyneth Paltrow wore black, so did he; if Jennifer Aniston chose to attend an awards show with a boho-inspired look, he did the same. Now, the actor has opted to vindicate his own style with looks that have not left indifferent.

The image of Pitt dressed in a skirt went viral on networks

Without a doubt, her most transgressive styling was the one she wore a few days ago in Berlin, when she appeared on the red carpet in a skirt. At this point we are more than used to seeing men like Harry Styles or Bad Bunny pose with this piece that usually has much more presence in the female wardrobe, but it was the first time that Pitt wore it in public.

Brad Pitt at the premiere of ‘Bullet Train’ in Berlin Christoph Soeder/AP

The actor opted for a brown linen skirt that he combined with a mauve blouse and an overshirt, also brown, in the same fabric. He finished off the look with black military-style boots.

Just hours later he stepped into London in a relaxed-style dark brown suit, with a jacket with contrasting red details and wide-leg trousers. A casual bet that she completed with a knit shirt with a collar in shades of blue and orange.

Brad Pitt at the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in London GTRES

In the same English city, he also dared with the trend of going out in pajamas to the street that his ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow wore a few days ago. For the presentation to the media, the actor opted for a green suit, made of satin fabric, which he reminded of pajamas. A very comfortable look that he wore with slip-on sneakers.

Brad Pitt with Aaron Taylor Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry in London Scott Garfitt

His most recent styling also had green as the main color. At the Los Angeles premiere she wore a very fine cloth suit that she combined with a T-shirt, very similar to the one she wore at the London premiere, and Adidas Gazelle sneakers in yellow and red.