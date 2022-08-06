Fortnite Season 3: Week 9 Missions guide

The challenges Y Missions of the week 9 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 08/04/2022 and we have to complete them until the end of the season. Here we help you to successfully complete each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 9 Missions

Gain shield while gesturing

We dance near some SORBET barrels that a friend breaks at our command

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must get shield while we make a gesture. There are several ways to get it though the simplest is to find a Shield Canister, deploy it by throwing it, and simply do any gesture or dance while under shield regeneration effects. Another option is, as we show in the image above this paragraph, do a dance near SORBETE barrels and have a friend break them.

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar

We eliminate an enemy player while riding a wolf

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 500 points of damage to opponents while riding a wolf or a boar. To ride on top of one of these two types of animals, just jump on them. We will find wolves and boars at the following points on the map:

We will find wolves and wild boars at these points on the map

Gather Seeds from a Reality Seed Pod before they hit the ground

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, You must collect a total of three Reality Seeds before they hit the ground after opening a Reality Seed Pod.. The first step is to go to a point where there are Reality Seed Pods:

We will find Seeds of Reality at these points on the map

We go to any point marked on the previous map, and smash a Reality Seed Pod with the pickaxe:

We shatter a Reality Seed Pod with a pickaxe because it is the fastest method

Several Reality Seeds will fly out of the Pod; the Mission is to pick them up before they hit the ground. Simply we go after them, jumping, looking at them, and hitting the pick up button/key.

We are jumping behind one of the Reality Seeds to pick it up in the air

Plant or summon a Sapling of Reality within 30 meters or more of you

We launch a Reality Seed from a high place and generate a Reality Sapling more than 30 meters from us

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must plant or teleport a Sapling of Reality 30 meters or more from us. In other words: we need to get a Reality Seed and throw it more than 30 meters away from us. We recommend you to launch it from a high place, since the Seeds of Reality have a trajectory with too much fall, so it is not reliable to try to achieve thirty meters of distance purely horizontally. As you should know by now, Reality Seeds are found inside Reality Seed Pods at these points on the map:

We will find Seeds of Reality at these points on the map

Open chests in Tilted Towers in the same match

We register a chest in Tilted Floors

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must register a total of three chests in Tilted Floors. We will find chests throughout the area; simply follow their brightness and their characteristic sound to locate them.

Location of Tilted Floors

Bounce off 3 different Impact Pads without touching the ground

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must jump on three different Impact Platforms without touching the ground. We will find these mobility objects randomly on the ground and / or in chests. The easiest way to complete the Mission is to use quick deployment of the Impact Platforms: if while we are in the air we press the jump button/key again, our character will launch an Impact Platform right under his feet. If we do this three times in a row we will complete this Mission without many complications.

Bouncing off already deployed Impact Pads is more complex because bouncing is random and we can’t properly control our character’s trajectory.

Hold a fully charged Charge SMG for 3 seconds, then deal damage to an opponent

We hold a Charge SMG at full charge for three seconds, then fire at an opponent. With hit once we complete the Mission

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, We must press and hold the trigger of a Charge Submachine Gun while it is at maximum charge for three seconds, and then release it and hit an opponent. We will find Charge Submachine Guns all over the map, either on the ground, in chests and/or in Supply Drops. Note that it will be easier to hit a prone opponent on the ground in normal game modes.

Complete the Week 9 Missions of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain Battle Stars and thus unlock things from the Battle Pass. As always, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide to find out all the news of the new season.