Finish! Ben Affleck after marriage to J.Lo – Metro Ecuador

A week has passed since the intimate wedding between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The actors and stars of Hollywood have resorted to Paris in a media honeymoon where the interpreter of Batman looks exhausted.

Ben Affleck asleep

The tiredness of the protagonist of Argo is notorious and it has been possible to visualize how, even, he lost weight during his romance with the singer of Latin roots. In some snapshots captured in the French capital, the couple appears very romantic but with a tired Affleck.

In the capital of love, Ben has even fallen asleep in broad daylight while his current wife seems to be “cooler than a cucumber”. Which is the reason?

Contrary to what is seen with the naked eye, Affleck does not have any illness or is already exhausted from spending time with J.Lo. Rather it is the opposite, the constant love affair and maintaining intimate relationships have taken their toll on the actor’s appearance.

American singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez turns 53 this Sunday

Remember that before getting married, J.Lo made her sign an agreement/clause with her fiancé: to have sexual intercourse at least four times to rule out the possibility of cheating.

Ben Affleck

Users have called Lopez a “cunning” woman as she makes the most of her lover. Similarly, the vitality of the 53-year-old American generates admiration and envy in social networks.

The American singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer López turned 53 this Sunday, newly married to actor Ben Affleck, with new products in her cosmetics business and, according to People magazine, “happier than ever.”

“I’m the age I am, but I feel amazing and I’m happier than ever,” points out the interpreter, who has made the launch of a body cream from her line JLo Beauty, firming the buttocks, coincide with her birthday.

Honeymoon in Paris

The interpreter of “Jenny from the Block”, of Puerto Rican origin and mother of twins with singer Marc Anthony, accompanies the presentation of her new cream with a photo and a video in which she partially shows her toned naked body.