Everything you want to know about Selena Gomez’s skincare routine

Selena Gomez she earned fame as an actress and singer, but there neo 30 years old is also rapidly making its mark in the beauty industry with its makeup line Rare Beautya brand that wants to make imperfections unique, because that’s what makes you “rare”.

Those who love make-up also love the skincare and in a video with Vogue last year, the singer shared how she takes care of her mixed skinwhich describes how “dry“with”some greasy areas“.

It also opened with ELLE about his problems of acnerevealing that he has no tricks to fix the problem:

“No, because life is life, “she said.” If it’s a photo shoot, I’m probably luckier than others because there’s Photoshop, and if it’s a close-up, I have to wear makeup, and I do. You can’t really fight it. I think there are things or treatments I could do for sure, but I just don’t“.

Here are the very simple but super effective skincare rules of Selena Gomez:

Never sleep with makeup on

“I can’t understand how, and no offense, people have to wear makeup all the time and they also tell you, ‘Oh sure you can sleep with a tinted moisturizer or self-tanner on your face.“, he told a ELLE.

“I just think it’s not for me, plus I get pimples. I don’t know if that’s bad advice, I just think everyone can do as he wants. As for me, I can’t really sleep in foundation because I worry. It is not my atmosphere. “

Use a soothing cleanser

To wash the day away, Gomez uses a soothing foam face cleanser:

“It actually helps because I have dry skin, “he explained to Vogue.” But in some areas I have oily skin, which is really annoying.. “

Get a moisturizer

To hydrate and plump the skin, Selena loves moisturizers with a dense texture because “you don’t have to use that much“, said a Vogue.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really take care of my skin, because I didn’t really know why. I had been working since I was seven and wearing makeup and trying to figure out how to do it. So I’d say I didn’t care until the last few years and I realized how important it was“.

To distribute the cream, Selena uses her hands and massages the product with always upward movements.

Sunscreen is essential

Selena never leaves the house without her SPF cream. “I like to wear sunscreen because not only is it important to keep my skin cool but I have lupus so being in the sun is hard for me so I like to put on sunscreen“.

And then, we add that SPF protects the skin from sun damage, so it’s the only thing that works against aging. Don’t want wrinkles in the future? Put on sunscreen no matter how young you are.

Blackhead patches

Selena uses a super cheap product to fight blackheads: the famous patches. “They make me feel really accomplished when I make them, plus they work!“, he told a Into the Gloss.

“When I don’t get a chance to do the whole routine in the morning, it really annoys me. It kind of affects your mood when you don’t take enough time to pamper yourself. When I’m home, I like to wake up at least an hour earlier I just have to have a coffee and not wear makeup“.

