Everything you need to know about I’m Groot, the animated series about the brave tree – FayerWayer

The adventures of Baby Groot are drawing near. This Wednesday, August 10, the anime short series premieres I’m Groot, with the cute and brave little tree from Marvel Studios, who will not only have his own show, but it will be extended in time for a second season.

This new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English) joins the list of animated productions that the house of ideas has been developing to complement its live-action programs and feature films, such as the crazy What If. ..?

Now, it’s the little Guardian of the Galaxy’s turn to walk the red carpet and show off the spotlight. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this promising and fun series of shorts.

Synopsis

“The I’m Groot series of shorts follows the glory days of Baby Groot as he grew up and got into trouble among the stars.”, summarizes the official synopsis of the program.

About the plot, it is presumed that the events will take place on Planet X, but it is not entirely clear if this Groot is in moments before Guardians of the Galaxy or is the Baby Groot that appears after the confrontation with Ronan.

episodes

I’m Groot will have five episodes, all released on Wednesday, August 10 on the Disne+ streaming platform, and as is well known, it is a production of animated shorts, so the duration of its chapters is quite short. .

The duration (minutes and seconds) and the names of the episodes are as follows:

Episode 1, Groot Takes a Bath: 04:03

Episode 2, The Little Guy: 03:52

Episode 3, Groot’s First Steps: 03:59

Episode 4, Groot’s Pursuit: 04:06

Episode 5, Magnum Opus: 03:50

Distribution

Vin Diesel will put his voice back to do the dubbing of I’m Groot in different languages. There is little information about the cast of this series and if we will see someone known, but it is almost certain the participation of Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) and some other cameo related to the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The minds behind this animated show belong to the director Kirsten Lepore and the renowned filmmaker James Gunnwho is the executive producer and who could also appear in a cameo.

Connection with the MCU

There are doubts about whether I’m Groot is a canon of the MCU, but in Marvel they affirm that, in the timeline of the Universe, the events of the series are located between the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol, 2 and the first post-credits scene of the tape.

Trailer

Next, I’m Groot official trailer, presented during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, in which we see a good part of the adventures that Baby Groot will experience.