Ephemeris August 6: What is commemorated on this day and what things happened on the same date?

The ephemeris They are important events that are remembered, commemorate either celebrate on a certain day every year, which occur at different times. In this case, we will analyze remarkable events that occurred on a day like today.

For the same reason, and with each passing day, new events mark a before and after in the history of humanity, and from each country. Also, important characters are born or die that remain engraved in our memory.

This Monday, August 6, we remember some of the events that were marked, both in Chile and worldwide. In our territory, the creation of Condorito, foundation of the Central Chamber of Commerce, while in the world the first execution by electric chair and the atomic bombing of Hiroshima by the United States.

Ephemeris: What happened on August 6?

Chili:

1852: The newspaper “El Monitor de las Escuelas Primaryes” is founded in Santiago, the first in South America.

1949: Cartoonist Pepo creates the Condorito series of comic strips. Related news

1958: The Communist Party of Chile returns to legality after the enactment of Law No. 12,927, and after being banned for a decade by the so-called Cursed Law.

1958: Traders organized throughout the country in their respective local or provincial Chambers of Commerce, today create the Central Chamber of Commerce.

1983: The opposition parties form the Coalition of Parties for Democracy.

Condorito – Credits: Condorito.com

World:

1479: In Quel (La Rioja) the Festival of Bread and Cheese was founded, one of the oldest pilgrimages in Spain whose uninterrupted celebration continues today.

In Quel (La Rioja) the Festival of Bread and Cheese was founded, one of the oldest pilgrimages in Spain whose uninterrupted celebration continues today. 1666: In Paris (France), Molière premieres his work The Beaten Doctor.

1806: Francis I of Austria decrees the abolition of the Holy Roman Empire, to prevent Napoleon Bonaparte from appropriating the title and the historical legitimacy that it entailed after his military victories.

1825: The liberator Simón Bolívar declares the independence of Bolivia, considered as a commemorative date for Bolivia.

1890: In Auburn (New York) the first execution in the electric chair in history is carried out.

[1945: In Hiroshima (Japan), the United States carries out the first atomic bombing in history, becoming the only country in the world in human history that has used atomic power on a civilian population. Days later, he would carry out the second and last atomic bombing, on Nagasaki.

1985: Víctor Paz Estenssoro assumes the presidency of Bolivia for the fourth and last time.

2006: British driver Jenson Button achieves his first victory in Formula 1 and the only one for Honda as a constructor in the highest category.

2012: NASA’s Curiosity rover lands on Mars. Among others, it carries the Rover Environmental Monitoring Station (REMS) instrument, the first Spanish-made instrument to reach this planet.

2013: In a building in the center of the city of Rosario (Argentina), a gas leak causes an explosion that demolishes the building and leaves 21 dead and 62 injured.

Bread and Cheese Festival – Credits: Wikipedia Archive

Births:

1784: Heinrich Hössli, Swiss writer.

1837: Alberta Giménez, Majorcan nun.

1861: Edith Roosevelt, wife of President Theodore Roosevelt (United States).

1893: Charley Chase, American actor, screenwriter and director of silent and sound films.

1928: Andy Warhol, American artist and filmmaker.

1930: Fernando Karadima, former Chilean pedophile priest.

1946: Roh Moo-hyun, South Korean President.

1962: Marc Lavoine, French singer and actor.

1965: Yuki Kajiura, Japanese composer of soundtracks for series such as Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works, and Sword Art Online.

1970: M. Night Shyamalan, Indian filmmaker.

1972: Macaco (musician), Spanish singer.

1974: Luis Vizcaino, Dominican baseball player.

1988: Simon Mignolet, Belgian footballer.

1990: Douglas Pereira, Brazilian soccer player.

Andy Warhol – Credits: Wikipedia Archive

Deaths:

1623: Anne Hathaway, English woman, wife of William Shakespeare.

1875: Gabriel García Moreno, Ecuadorian president between 1859-1865 and 1869-1875.

1959: Alberto Vacarezza, Argentine sainetista and playwright.

1979: Feodor Lynen, German biochemist, Nobel laureate in physiology or medicine in 1964.

nineteen ninety six: Emilio Rodríguez Zapico, Spanish Formula 1 driver.

2006: Hirotaka Suzuoki, Japanese voice actor who gave life to characters like Ten Shin Han from Dragon Ball, Giovanni in Pokémon and Steve Hyuga in The Super Champions (Captain Tsubasa).

2010: Miguel Allamand, Chilean engineer, businessman and politician.

2012: Bernard Lovell, British physicist and astronomer.

2018: Joël Robuchon, French chef.

2019: Luis Ruiz de Gopegui, Spanish physicist and writer.

2020: Bernard Stiegler, French philosopher.

Check also: