Employees show a day of work in their stores

Zara is considered by Brand Finance as one of the most valuable apparel brands in the world.

Within the retail market, the sale of clothing has established itself as a key resource in the market.

The labor market in retail has motivated studies such as the one conducted by the Daniel Research Group.

A Workday in two of the leading brands in clothing in Mexico as Zara Y AC shows experience in retail and the opportunity that human capital has in these segments.

The labor market in retail has had an impact on activities, which are undoubtedly benchmarks of how to manage human capital warns Daniel Research Groupby recognizing the main volumes of contracted capital.

within the Dear recognizes that for 2026 the retail industry in one of the world’s key markets such as the United States occupies more than 8.76 million workers in companies where they employ 10 thousand people or more.

This number is a key resource, to identify tasks based on the market condition where each brand of retail operates and nature in that labor market, based on which the offer of companies is thought to innovate before the consumer.

Given these trends, learning from day to day becomes the best way to put a face to the numbers and through these cases identify what is right in the industry. Undoubtedly there are trends such as those that Zara announced at one point, when in the midst of converting from physical to digital stores, it migrated the staff that accepted, taking them from closed stores to their work centers where they attend to orders. on-line.

All this has served as an example to see how the labor market moves in clothingwith cases exposed in TikToklike @dosiellopez or @vanidelamora, who discovered the consumers of these brands, what happens behind the mannequins.

Zara vs. C&A: a day’s work

Find out what a day at work is like Zara motivated @vanidelamora to document for his followers of TikToksince he wakes up at home, he prepares and shows one of the activities he does in the store, such as trying on “ofni”, a common practice in clothing and that refers to the concept: “Object fashion Unidentified”.

Find out what a day at work is like Zara motivated @vanidelamora to document for his followers of TikTok, since he wakes up at home, he prepares and shows one of the activities he does in the store, such as trying on "ofni", a common practice in clothing and that refers to the concept: "Object fashion Unidentified".

The audacity of this trend now added a supposed employee of ACwho from the time he wakes up and prepares for his work in the store, until he enters it through the entrance for employees and subsequent situations, narrates the work experience in apparel of one of the brands that continues to operate in Mexico, not only in its stores physical, also venturing into e-commerce sites such as Mercado Libre.

Among the activities that @dosiellopez revealed, he explains that one of the tasks before finishing his shift in the store is to clean fitting rooms, which means picking up the hooks that some consumers leave in them.

@dosiellopez A day working at C&A #trabajo #boridoeneltrabajo😼😜 #newenthis #hopeyoulike it ♬ original sound – dosiellopez1

These work experiences narrate the activities in clothingbut behind storefronts, where a key concept to understand the consumer starts from an important point, recognizing the interest that there is in getting to know brands from the perspective of their human capital.

With these examples and the numbers described in the labor market, there is no doubt that the retail It will continue to be an industry of great value to the consumer and, most importantly, determining challenges that serve to think about strategies that today tell us about the value of interaction within the point of sale.

