divorce is near according to JLo’s ex-husband

The Bennifer perfect testimonials of the patient and eternal love that makes immense turns and then returns possibly stronger than before. Acclaimed, chased by fans and paparazzi, their photos go viral in the blink of an eye. But there are also those who do not fully believe in their relationship. There are those who think that their marriage is a media issue, those who are not a supporter of heated soup, those who believe that their trip to Paris is closer to a fashion show than a honeymoon. Social comments without name and surname and in a clear minority compared to the general enthusiasm. Then there are those who instead put their face to it, like Ojani Noa, JLo’s first husband, says “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck won’t last.”

Jennifer Lopez and her first husband Ojani Noa at the Los Angeles premiere of “Anaconda” in April 1997 Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

According to Noa, the Bennifers would be doomed to divorce. For Ojani, a former Cuban waiter married to Jennifer from 1997 to 1998, the ex-wife “loves being in love”, but she loses interest very quickly after “her passion for marriages fades.” Tranchant statements reported by Daily Mail that leave no room for different interpretations. For the 48-year-old, Jennifer would always be looking for new stimuli both at work and in the private sector. “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” Ojani explained, “I think he’s someone who will marry seven or eight times. I can’t see her settling down with just one person. She pushes herself to go further in her professional life constantly, which is why she has had a successful career for three decades, but she does it too in her private life. ‘

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa were married 11 months Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

“Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever, ”said Noa, who still appears to be burned from the farewell almost 25 years ago. A marriage that according to him could have lasted had it not been for “the parasites who feed on celebrities” and the media who portrayed him as a “penniless waiter”.

Jennifer Lopez with mom Guadalupe Kevin Mazur / JLoGetty Images

“If Ben has Lupe on his side, maybe he has a chance,” he went on to refer to Mama Guadalupe’s influence on her daughter’s life. Retracing his love affair with Jennifer, Ojani in fact attributes to the hostility of Mrs. Lopez, disappointed that the two got married in Miami and not in the Bronx, one of the causes of their divorce. “Jen was crying all the time. Her mother called her and yelled at her, trying to get her to change location. So I called Lupe [la madre di Jen, Guadalupe Lopez] and I said: “You have to stop”. It was a big mistake. From that moment on there was tension between us ».

Jennifer Lopez and Puff Daddy at the Grammys in 2000 Scott GriesGetty Images

To crack the story, Jennifer’s fame exploded after the success of Selena. “She went from being Jen to being JLo, a business that has brought her millions. She had all these new people around her, all eager to make money with her. ‘ We are in 1998 and a Certain Puff Daddy as a music producer and the rest is written in the gossip and fashion almanacs (see under Jungle dress).

