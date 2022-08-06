David Hasselhoff and music: the last refuge of ridiculous fantasy

Why didn’t they shut up (VII)

Neither his adventures with Kitt, nor the time of the wolf-chested sex symbol, not even his pathetic little runs on the beach in a swimsuit can compete with the shame of his musical career.

David Hasselhoff and music: the last refuge of ridiculous fantasy
GETTY

  • Javier Blanquez

Updated

One of the lowest moments in the career of David HasselhoffContrary to what most people think, it was not when he appeared running on the beach in a red swimsuit with a float in his hand, but that day when he was alone and drunk.

Become Premium from €1 the first month

Take advantage of this limited time offer and access all web content

Already Premium? Log in

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker