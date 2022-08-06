David Hasselhoff and music: the last refuge of ridiculous fantasy
Why didn’t they shut up (VII)
Neither his adventures with Kitt, nor the time of the wolf-chested sex symbol, not even his pathetic little runs on the beach in a swimsuit can compete with the shame of his musical career.
Updated
One of the lowest moments in the career of David HasselhoffContrary to what most people think, it was not when he appeared running on the beach in a red swimsuit with a float in his hand, but that day when he was alone and drunk.
