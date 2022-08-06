“CR7 is not for sale, I talked to him and he doesn’t want to leave”

The Red Devils coach: “Cristiano is in our plans, we plan the season with him”

Erik Ten Hag does not seem to have the slightest doubt about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Cristiano is not for sale – said the coach of the Manchester United -. He is not with us due to personal issues (CR7 did not leave for the Asian tour with the team, ed), but we are planning the season with him, that’s it. How to make him happy? I don’t know, but I can’t wait to start working with him. “

The new manager of the Red Devils therefore wanted remove Portuguese from the market and try to silence the voices that give him on the starting foot. The British media, in particular, give it very close to Chelseawhere he would have the opportunity to play the Champions League, from which he would otherwise be excluded for the first time in his career.

Ten Hag also specified that he had himself directly compared with CR7: “I talked to Cristiano before this personal problem came up and I had a good conversation with him. He didn’t tell me he wanted to leave, that’s something I read. We want to achieve success together.”



