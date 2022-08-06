Claudio Castagnoli claims to be grateful for never having won a world title in WWE

The world champion of Ring of Honor, Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) was invited to the famous podcast Busted Open Radio talked about his stay with WWE and he claimed to be grateful that he had never won a world title in the company.

“If I had won the title, that would have been the end, you know what I mean? It would have been like, ‘Hey, he won the title, now he’s good, that’s it,’ and then you have to find what’s next. Everyone is always looking for that goal, but what matters is the journey, right? It’s the middle of that, that’s so impressive, that’s so important. That’s where you make all your friends, that’s where you make all your memories, and people forget about that.”

Yes, it would have been amazing and I think he would have been a great champion. But if I look back, I had some amazing moments that you couldn’t make up. I won the first André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which nobody can take from me, so it was a very difficult battle. I am very grateful for that, and I am very happy that so many people have shared with me on that journey. They remember me even though I was never a champion, and I think that’s a great achievement too.”

Claudio Castagnoli debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the joint event between AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door 2022, after leaving WWE by not reaching an agreement with the company to extend his contract.

He is now the ROH world champion, after beating Jonathan Gresham, at the Death Before Dishonor 2022 PPV event. The same one who will defend this Saturday, for the first time, against Konosuke Takeshita, in the television show Battle of the Belts III.

