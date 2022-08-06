‘Cinema a la plaça’ returns today with the best cinema for all audiences on the air and free of charge

One more summer, the residents of Torrent will be able to enjoy the free open-air screening cycle ‘Cinema a la plaça’, which returns to the city squares on weekends in August with a new edition full of best cinema for all audiences.

Thus, Plaza de la Libertad will host today, at 10:30 p.m., the screening of Wonder Woman 1984, the film starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, which continues the adventures of the DC superheroine, placing the action in 1984, in the middle of the Cold War. Diana Prince, better known as Wonder Woman, must face the evil arts of businessman Maxwell Lord and his old friend Barbara Minerva, who has supernatural powers.

At the same time, in the space of the old Vedat market, Jungle Cruise will be screened, a fast-paced adventure for the whole family starring Dwaine ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who plays Frank, a charismatic captain who travels through the Amazon jungle with his boat in the early 20th century, accompanied by scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) in their search for a mystical tree with healing powers.