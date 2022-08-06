Christian Benteke, one more star that comes to the MLS

ORno more figure of the premier league get to the mlswell the D.C. United announced the signing of Christian Bentekewho will be linked to the American club until 2024 and with the option to continue for another year.

Various figures from European football have arrived in the MLS in recent weeks, such as Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini (LAFC), Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) and Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), and one more will join.

Wayne Rooney, the new technical director of the American team, did not want to be left behind and convinced the soccer player born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but of Belgian nationality, to come to soccer in the United States.

Wayne Rooney Highlights Benteke’s Arrival

The now former player of the Crystal Palace of the premier league joining as Designated Player, who was immediately recognized by former forward Wayne Rooney as a great acquisition.

“Christian is a great player who has played at the highest level for a long time. His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It is exciting for the team and for me to come in and play. He will make a big difference.” said the strategist.

The experience with which the artilleryman arrives is to highlight, since he was a member of English clubs such as Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace since 2012; the previous five years he played for teams from Belgium.

In his walk through football in England he scored 86 goals and registered 23 assists in 280 games. In 2016 he signed with Crystal Palace after one season with Liverpool.

“We’ve been working hard over the past few weeks to bring in talent and strengthen our team,” said Dave Kasper, DC United’s president of football operations. “To be able to bring in a world-class player of Christian’s caliber is a great testament to what goes on behind the scenes at the club and our ability to attract top talent globally.”