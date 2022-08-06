Camila Morrone, much more than DiCaprio’s girlfriend: the interesting offer to star in the movie that can change her career

Camila Morrone in the center of the scene. Although until now the actress and model is better known as the girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio than for her roles as an actress, the announcement that Morrone will be the protagonist of gonzo girlsthe first film directed by Patricia Arquette, it could start to change things for her. The project, based on the novel by Cheryl Della Pietra, which begins filming this week in Utah, also stars Willem Dafoe and Arquette herself in the cast. The plot of the film revolves around Alley Russo (Morrone), an aspiring writer who lands a job as an assistant to a legendary Hunter S. Thompson-esque journalist, who will be played by Dafoe. When the young woman discovers that the task of helping him write his new book is almost impossible due to the journalist’s state of confusion, after years of alcohol and drug use, her own creativity will begin to occupy the spaces left by the disoriented writer. In addition to working on the film, Morrone will also appear in the miniseries. Daisy Jones & The Six, inspired by the successful novel Everybody loves Daisy Jonesof Taylor Jenkins Reid, which will be seen on Amazon Prime Video towards the end of the year.

Ethan Hawke in Moon Knight Disney+

In a long interview with the Indiewire site about the premiere of the miniseries he directed about Paul Newman and Joanna Woodward, The latest movie stars that will soon be seen on HBO Max, Hawke returned to touch on a topic that he had already talked about on other occasions: Marvel movies and series. In the conversation where he also gave his opinion on the career of his daughter Maya, one of the protagonists of stranger things, the actor and director explained his renewed point of view on the studio dedicated to telling superhero stories. “They are extremely nice to the actors. Although perhaps they are not so much with the directors and that is what perhaps provokes the criticism against them from authors such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. But at Marvel they love actors. I think that started with Robert Downey Jr. and when Kevin Feige realized that much of the success of Hombre de Hierro it had to do with Downey’s passion for the project. When actors are excited about a role, that is transmitted to the viewers. for me the best of Moon Knight it was the performance of Oscar (Isaac) ”, explained Hawke who also assured that his contract with Marvel for the role of villain he played in the Disney + miniseries, unlike what happens with many of his colleagues, does not imply a commitment to long term with the study.

One month and one day after the premiere of the prequel to game of Thrones, HBO Max has just released a new preview of the story inspired by the stories of George RR Martin. The video of just over two minutes anticipates the story that will be available from August 21 on the platform where the power struggle between the complicated Targaryen family for the succession of the long-awaited Iron Throne will be explored. In the trailer for the series set in Westeros and focused on the intriguing dragon lords, many of the main characters in the dispute appear, starting with Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the hand of the king, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), the heir apparent and brother of sovereign Viserys (Paddy Considine), his eldest daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), the ideal candidate to sit on the throne especially for her ability as a dragon rider whose only impediment to being the successor of her father is her gender and the machinations of the rest of the court, led by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), known as “the queen that wasn’t” since she was discarded as heir to the throne on the Great Council because the kingdom favored her cousin, Viserys, simply because he was male. If there was any doubt House of the Dragon promises epic battles, palace intrigues and many dragons.