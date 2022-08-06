Camila Cabello had the support of her mother after breaking up with Shawn Mendes

Singer Camila Cabello opens up about her breakup with Shawn Mendes. Since the joint statement from the “Señorita” singers announcing her split in November 2021, Camila finally speaks out about what happened, invoking a shift in priorities as she navigates her career at the age of 20.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s “New Music Daily,” Cabello refrained from going into detail about their relationship, instead discussing the evolution of what they wanted to prioritize in their lives as young adults. “My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,” she began.

“Those years when we met, I don’t even feel like that, even while I was writing this album, and even now, I think I’m really focused on how I can be a whole person. And aside from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career. This album was literally a tool through which I became a more well-rounded person and gained intimacy with my collaborators,” she continued.

Camila Cabello talks about her mother’s support

“And the same with those years that we were together,” he said of his relationship with Mendes. “My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy and happy relationship? I was doing a lot of therapy. My focus has really changed. And even now, while I’m in promotion mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the point?

The 25-year-old ended by sharing some advice she received from her mother after her grief. “My mom said, ‘You’re devastated now and you will be the next time this happens,’” ​​she recalled. “And you always say, ‘Oh my God, how can I…? I will never experience anything like this again.’ And life proves you wrong every time. You never know what’s around the corner. And my mother literally always said ‘This is life,’ “Cabello concluded.