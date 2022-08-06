Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes ended: The best photos of their courtship

Endings are not always as expected, but Camila Hair Y Shawn Mendez they have trusted that these are built on unwavering love and new beginnings – well, that is to be expected. After an official statement on the Instagram account of both artists, it was announced that their paths will now be separated. ‘We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love like humans each other is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue as best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and we will continue forward. Camila and Shawn’, seen in the published publication.

The announcement ofto break of Camila Hair Y Shawn Mendez It surprised its innumerable fans who, since 2019, have witnessed one of the most famous romances in Hollywood, where demonstrations of love, complicity and mutual support were not spared, which made them one of the dearest couples.

‘Miss’the collaboration that not only notified that their voices were perfectly coupled, but also evidenced the magic that occurred between the originally from Cuba and the canadian singer unleashing euphoria in his followers, this was the beginning of a story that until today snatches affection. For this reason, we remember the most notorious moments starting from that 2015, when they shared the scene for the first time, and previous rumors about their inevitable attraction were spread.