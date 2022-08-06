Britney Spears did not expect Selena Gomez at her wedding: “It was a beautiful surprise”

weeks later, Britney Spears continues to relive the happiest day of her life, the day she married her husband Sam Asghari. A date that the Princess of Pop will never forget and one of the many reasons is because of the people who were by her side at her wedding.

Among the guests who did not want to miss the link of the iconic singer were some well-known faces from the world of entertainment such as madonna, Paris Hilton, donatella versace, drew Barrymore either Selena Gomezand some of them were not expected, as is the case of the interpreter “Wolves”, to whom he dedicated an emotional post on Instagram.

“She came to my wedding!” She began expressing emotion, next to a photo of Selena Gomez. “The three most beautiful women in Hollywood,” she continued, referring to the singer, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. “She had no idea! She was so happy!”

“She [Selena] He told me three times: ‘I just want you to be happy.’ My mother does that too. She was so cool that she was able to reach out to me and share her thoughts. Although I have been forced to see people against my will all my life, it was a beautiful surprise. I appreciate all the mental health speeches she gives for our generation,” added Britney, alluding to the great work Selena does to raise awareness of the importance of mental health among the youngest.

“You are such a special person and I had to share this photo…I thought it would make her happy!” he added, turning to Selena.

In this message, the singer also wanted to dedicate a few words to talk about the statements that her mother has made regarding her wedding, which she did not attend.

“She said that all she wanted for me was to be happy. Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family,” he added, showing that the bond and union with Selena is very strong and solid, so much so that He refers to her as family.

