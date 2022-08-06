Brad Pitt: look how his son looks with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is a famous Hollywood actor, star of multiple hits of yesteryear. His last participation was in “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock. From 2005 to 2014 he was in a relationship with Angelina Jolie.

In 2014 they got married and in 2019 Brad Pitt broke up again. This would be her second divorce, the first was with Jennifer Aniston.

The interpreter and Angelina Jolie have six children together. From whom we will refer to talk in this note is Shiloh Jolie Pitt. She is currently 16 years old and is the firstborn of the ex-partner. In the year 2019, the press announced that she was in a transition since she would not perceive herself as a woman, but as a man.

His mother at that time gave him all her support, and from what could be leaked, Pitt did not agree but his way of accompanying his heiress was paying for this emblematic process.

Lately, in some appearances on public roads it was possible to notice that his transition has stopped, causing the press to question what is happening. At her time, her mother stated that “he just wants to be called Jonh or Peter, so it’s a ‘Peter Pan’ thing, so we have to call him Jonh”.

Since then, his identity began to be respected and that name was incorporated. It is not known with certainty if the respective modification was made to their documents or not. His parents declared that it is a decision that will be made in the future and that it is not just up to them.

Due to the outfits that he used again, it is unknown what his premise would be at this time. For her part, Angelina said: “My priority is to be there to support and develop all the particular aspects of who they really are”, referring to all of her descendants, whose ages range between 14 and 20 years.

Brad Pitt For its part, it did not issue any statement in this regard. What cannot be hidden is the incredible resemblance that John has with the actress when she was around the same age as her, but she also gives a glimpse of who her father is.