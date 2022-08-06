black gender in the most cosmopolitan San Francisco

His name began to sound strong as the revelation in “The Morning Show”, the Reese Witherspoon series, Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston in AppleTV+but we had already seen her before in “Undercovers”, “Jupiter’s Destiny” or “Black Mirror”, starring in the mythical episode titled “Saint Juniper”. Gugu Mbatha Raw (United Kingdom, 1983), who is also already part of the Marvel universe through “Loki”, is ready to shine in what is probably the best moment of her career as an actress… so she has thrown herself into production . From the hand of Witherspoon herself and her company Hello Sunshinethe British has debuted as an executive in “Appearances” (“Surface”), which also stars alongside Oliver Jackson Cohen (“The Curse of Hill House”) and is now available on AppleTV +.

Both interpreters responded to LA RAZÓN by videoconference about their new series, a black genre intrigue based in the most posh and cosmopolitan heart of San Francisco. Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a “vase” woman who wakes up after suffering an accident on board a ship. Declared a failed suicide attempt, the event leaves the protagonist with amnesia and with several doubts about the intentions of her husband (Jackson-Cohen). From there, the referents become explicit: “Appearances” (“Surface”) It is seen in “Big Little Lies” and “The Affair”, but it also has similarities with “The Undoing” at times, beyond the powerful mystery of the thriller. The new fiction on AppleTV+, which is gradually establishing itself as the best original series platform on the market, maintains the standards of its label and,Although she flirts at times with the soap opera, she knows how to be self-aware and take the viewer towards the identifiable, the real and the polyhedral and dark of the most reprehensible human behavior.

