Billie Eilish designs a capsule and sustainable sneakers for Nike

After signing different collaborations with chains such as Bershka or H&M with more than notable success, the precocious music diva Billie Eilish, American singer and songwriter who already has in her heritage the recognition of, among other mentions, having managed to win seven Grammy awards , in what time allowed him to strike down different Guinness Records, continues to exploit his most creative side within the field of fashion, this time in the hands of the American multinational specialized in clothing and sporting goods Nike. Company with which she has just collaborated in the development of a complete capsule collection, in which nods towards a more sustainable fashion have not been lacking.

Co-designed by Eilish with Nike’s creative teams, the capsule is made up of different exclusive models, including a hoodie (€99.99), long pants (€99.99), a T-shirt short-sleeved shoes (44.99 euros) and a new model of “Nike Air Force 1 Billie” shoes (169.99 euros), made from more environmentally friendly materials. A set of pieces made from a monochrome palette based on a “mushroom” brown hue, as described by the company from Beaverton, in the state of Oregon, which will go on sale, globally, this coming Monday, April 25, through the Nike “SNKRS” mobile application, reserved for the latest releases and the most exclusive collections that are permanently in charge of developing and launching from the sports firm.

Photo Credits: Nike X Billie, capsule collection designed by Billie Eilish for Nike.

Featuring nubuck synthetic leather made from 80 percent recycled material

Among this varied set of pieces that make up this capsule, these new “Nike Air Force 1 Billie” sneakers acquire a particularly significant role as part of the collaboration. A design that the singer has been in charge of modeling following a process similar to that of clothing, taking as a reference some of Nike’s most timeless and iconic designs, including that of the Air Force 1. A series of inspirations that have given As a result, a collection as adjusted to the style of the singer as to the DNA of the sports brand, showing as a result a collection of marked genderless lines, in which sustainability is especially accommodated through precisely this new shoe design.

Reinventing the traditional design of the Nike Air Force 1, and giving it a renewed value as a more sustainable model committed to the environment, while Nike’s high-performance fleece fabric has been used for clothing, the construction of The shoes have been made based on a synthetic nubuck leather. Fabric that is the one that covers the upper part of the entire shoe, with a pleasant soft touch similar to that of animal leather, but nevertheless made from 80 percent recycled materials of post-consumer origin. A fiber that is thus the one that allows the percentage of recycled content of post-consumer origin that the entire shoe has to be raised to 18 percent, adding to other characteristics of a more sustainable nature, such as the use of 100 percent recycled polyester for the preparation of its different details, or the incorporation of a sole made with Nike Grind; material made by Nike from recycled shoes and leftover materials from manufacturing processes.

Photo Credits: Nike X Billie, capsule collection designed by Billie Eilish for Nike.

“The challenge and the opportunity presented with this collection was to respect the originals, but making them mine,” explains Billie Eilish herself throughout a statement released from Nike. Along these same lines, “it was also important to me to incorporate more environmentally friendly materials wherever we could, and present them in a way that felt fresh.”

Giving outlet to those creative and design principles, for the manufacture of the shoes “Eilish chose a synthetic nubuck material, which uses 80 percent recycled materials, to achieve a super soft look and feel”, they enter detail from Nike . Meanwhile, the singer’s “signature oversize style” is “emphasized through thick midfoot straps, an element inspired by two other Nike classics, the Alpha Force Low and the Air Trainer 3.” “These straps cover the laces of the shoe and are finished with lugs that face the Nike Grind midsole”, showing itself as a model that is finished with that “mushroom color”. A “striking but simple” tone, in a combination of forces that is precisely the one that best serves to try to summarize the value of this capsule signed by Billie Eilish for Nike, and whose shoe model, added from the sports multinational, entirely ” It has been designed with sustainability in mind.”