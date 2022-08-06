Ben Affleck’s daughter did not attend his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Digital Millennium

A couple of days ago, actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas, both say it was the wedding they always dreamed of. That event was held discreetly and it was until the next day that the photos of the event were shared by JLo herself.

Although the wedding was almost express, little by little details come to light that could not be seen that night since only the family of the couple was present.

Photos were shared on social media JLo’s children on a luxurious Cadillac convertible that was used by The King of Rock, Elvis Presley But there was one person who did not attend the wedding, Affleck’s eldest daughter.

Violet Anne, Ben’s eldest daughter with his first wife, actress Jennifer Garner decided not to attend the wedding ceremony. Your brothers Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 10, did decide to accept the invitation.

“Ben told Jen about the wedding, but they told me it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely improvised. Violet stayed home because she is extremely loyal to her mother.“quotes the American media.

It should be noted that Violet’s decision does not mean that there is a bad relationship between her father or her stepmother, JLo. The young woman decided to be with her mother during the weekend and accompany her on what could be a difficult day for her.

