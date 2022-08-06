Belén Esteban celebrates the graduation of her daughter Andrea from a prestigious university in Birmingham

The followers of the Mediaset universe have seen Andrea Janeiro grow. And it is that although her mother, Belén Esteban, has always cared for the privacy of the young woman, keeping her away from the public sphere, there have been many occasions in which she has spoken of how proud you are of her.

An example of this is the publication that the talk show host Save me shared this Thursday on Instagram, where his daughter, 23, appeared the day of your graduation.

“Yesterday was one of the best days of my life because my daughter graduated. We live an unforgettable day, surrounded by her family and all her companions,” the television collaborator advanced.

Andrea Janeiro, the daughter of Belén Esteban and Jesulín de Ubrique, has graduated from the University. MEDIASET

“How proud we are of you, daughter”, He recognized that of Paracuellos, who accompanied his text of the song My favorite person, by Alejandro Sanz and Camila Cabello.

The girl has studied Audiovisual Communication in one of the most prestigious centers in the United Kingdom, the Birmingham Metropolitan College (BMet), located in the city of Birmingham.

The center was founded in 2009 in association with six other universities in the area, which made them become one of the largest centers that stretches across eight campuses.