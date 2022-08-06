Before Day of the Dead, Camila Cabello travels to Oaxaca

For a few days, fans of the singer and actress, Camila Cabello, reported that the Mexican-Cuban was visiting our country. This, after publishing a video that was finally removed from her official social networks.

After this publication, Camila shared an emblematic photograph of the Day of the Dead a few hours ago, confirming her visit to Oaxaca and exciting fans who live in this state of the Republic.

Camila loving the day of the dead gives us 1000 years of life pic.twitter.com/w739vQo7gY – CAMILA CABELLO MEXICO (@CCabelloMEX) October 24, 2021

But it was not until a few hours ago, when Quadratín Oaxaca released the first video of the singer of “Never Be The Same” in the streets of the Historic Center, accompanied by her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

| Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello and her family in Oaxaca, Mexico – Oct. 24 pic.twitter.com/5JZUmtdMEo — The Mendes Updates (@TheMendesUpdt) October 25, 2021

Until now, none of the singers has shared more images of their trip, but they affirm that they are in Oaxaca to live a little the experience of a Day of the Dead in one of the most important cities in the country, with traditions that have enchanted the world every year.

Yes it’s in #Oaxaca! The actress and singer Camila Cabello, protagonist of Cinderella, was seen in the tourist walkway, an emblematic walk in the city. pic.twitter.com/4Q17sEgF5m – Quadratín Oaxaca (@Quadratinoaxaca) October 25, 2021

Currently, Camila Cabello premiered her single “Don’t Go Yet” on July 22, where several members of her family participated. While Shanw Mendes published her most recent album, ‘Wonder’, in 2020, and with which she has planned a tour of the United States and Spain.

It should be noted that none of the singers have planned a concert in our country, but due to Camila’s Mexican roots, on her father’s side, they will apparently make several visits to Mexico in future months.

Did you see her?